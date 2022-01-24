AJ Odudu and Tom Allen will host the red carpet coverage from this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards.

The 33-year-old presenter is teaming up with the 38-year-old comedian to speak to nominees and other guests at the star-studded extravaganza at London's Royal Albert Hall on 13 March and they can't wait to get started.

AJ said: “I am honoured to be hosting this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet show alongside my friend Tom Allen. I’m so excited to be interviewing the brilliant nominees whilst celebrating the best of film. I can't wait to put on a posh frock and get chatting!”

Tom added: “I am so excited to be on the red carpet - in fact I’m excited to be on any carpet as we have laminate flooring in our house - and I am over the moon to be working with the brilliant AJ Odudu at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards.

"I know we’re going to have so much fun bringing the glamour and excitement of the arriving nominees to everyone watching around the world at home. Open some crisps, settle on the sofa and enjoy it all!”

BAFTA bosses are delighted to have the pair on board to front the coverage, which will be streamed live across the @BAFTA social channels, and think they'll do a "wonderful" job.

Amanda Berry, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: “Stepping on to the EE BAFTA Film red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall is a unique experience and we’re thrilled to be back with an in-person event this year. AJ and Tom are going to do a wonderful job of welcoming our guests to the UK’s biggest celebration of film.”

Before they get onto the red carpet for the main event, AJ and Tom will be announcing the nominations for this year's awards on 3 February, live from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, two days after the EE Rising Star nominations are revealed.

As was previously announced 'Bridesmaids' star Rebel Wilson will host this year's Film Awards, which will broadcast on BBC One and BBCiPlayer live from the Royal Albert Hall.