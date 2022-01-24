Jana Kramer has been baptised.

The 38-year-old singer was welcomed into the Christian faith in a ceremony at the Crosspoint Church in Franklin, Tennessee, on Sunday (23.01.22) after finding solace in religion following the breakdown of her marriage to Mike Caussin last year.

Jana shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, including a clip of her appearing visibly emotional before being dunked backwards into the water and reemerging with a beaming smile.

She captioned her post: "This is my battle cry. This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is …I was never alone. He was always walking with me…I just didn't think I deserved that.

"If I'm honest I didn't know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all," she continued. "Looking up to a 'father figure' with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years.

"But last year in the brokenness and [quiet] moments alone, I realised I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have…and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me.

"God is walking with you too through all the good and bad times, so let HIM in. I hope this encourages someone to take that next step because you aren’t alone... “In the name of Jesus there is healing".(sic)"

The pictures shared by the former 'One Tree Hill' star - who has children Jolie, five, and Jace, three, with Mike - showed her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, was among those in attendance to watch the ceremony.

The couple made their romance Instagram official earlier this month, and Jana praised Ian for helping her get over her heartbreak.

She wrote: "Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does… Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way

"To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."