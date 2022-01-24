WhatsApp is working on a new tool that allows users to swap from an Android handset to an iPhone.

According to WABetaInfo, users of the Meta-owned messaging service will have a more seamless transition when swapping to a new device without losing their entire chat history.

The discovery was made in the WhatsApp beta version 22.2.74 on iOS.

It comes after WhatsApp made it possible for iPhone users to move over their conversations from Samsung smartphones and later Google Pixel devices.

The new tool works by using the Move to iOS app while having your phone unlocked.

Currently, there is no indication of when the new feature will roll out.

In other WhatsApp-related news, users will soon be able to react to messages.

The instant messaging app - which is owned and operated by Meta (formerly Facebook) - will soon allow iOS users to react to messages with an emoji to express emotion in a similar vein to its sister app Facebook Messenger, and although the rection feature is not available quite yet, the ability to manage notifications for reactions is.

WhatsApp insiders WABetaInfo said: "You are now able to manage when you should receive notifications for reactions, for individual chats and groups, and which tone to play when you receive those notifications."

The end-to-end encrypted messaging service will come about "very soon."

The statement continued: "Unfortunately, it's still not possible to react to messages, but the fact it's possible to manage these settings suggests that message reactions - which will initially be trialled as a Beta format and only rolled out to users on Apple iPhones and iPads -will be available very soon."

Not all features trialled in the Beta update make it to the regular version of the app, but users can become one of the first to receive the new update by pre-registering for the update, via the settings in their WhatsApp account.

Start by opening WhatsApp and then tap the three dots before heading to 'More Options and hit 'Linked Devices'.

Then Hit 'Multi-device beta' tap 'Join beta' to receive the update as soon as it is made available.