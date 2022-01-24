'WWE 2K22' will honour Eddie Guerrero in Rey Mysterio's 2K Showcase.

The late legend - who tragically died aged 36 in 2005 - will appear in this year's game as part of a mode reflecting on Mysterio's iconic career.

The game - which will launch worldwide on March 11 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC - features Rey as its cover star, and he'll take centre stage with his own 2K Showcase.

Discussing his favourite matches players will be able to relive, he said: "We have the very first WrestleMania moment with Eddie vs Rey Mysterio in WrestleMania 21, WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. That moment kicked off the feud between Eddie Guerrero and myself.

"And shortly after, Eddie left us and there was another special moment that came out of that where I was able to face [Shawn Michaels] in a memorial show we were able to display that night for Eddie’s passing.

"As hard as that was, that moment was very special. I knew Eddie was looking down and enjoying that night along with all of us."

'WWE 2K22' will also include returning modes like MyRISE and Universe Mode, with the latter bolstered by an upgraded Creation Suite.

Meanwhile, there will be new features such as MyGM - which hasn't appeared in a 2K game yet - and MyFaction, which is a first for the franchise as a whole.

Rey added: "Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me.

"I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase."