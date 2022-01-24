Jason Bateman believes he harmed his career for 10 years because he "stayed at the party too long”.

The ‘Ozark’ actor believes that he “lost my place in line” in Hollywood because his focus was on partying rather than work, something which he felt he had to do because he had been acting since he was 11 years old.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the 53-year-old actor said: "Having thought, ‘This is really fun,’ and staying at the party a little bit too long, I’d lost my place in line in the business; it was a case of trying to claw that back towards the end of the 90s, and not getting a lot of great responses.”

Bateman achieved success again when he was cast in critically acclaimed comedy series ‘Arrested Development’ - which ran for three seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2006 before being picked up again by Netflix in 2013 for two seasons - which was then followed by ‘Juno’ in 2007.

Previously, the former ‘the Little House on the Prairie ’ star revealed that his wife Amanda Anka - with he has two daughters Francesca and Maple - pushed him to get sober via Alcoholics Anonymous.

Jason can be heard giving snippets of what it is like to live life without drugs or alcohol on the podcast ‘Smartless’, a joint effort between him, his ‘Arrested Development’ co-star Will Arnett - who is also in recovery - and ‘Will & Grace’ star Sean Hayes.

About its creation, he told The Guardian: “Will started everything by saying, ‘Who’s gonna listen to some boring thing about sobriety?’ And I said, ‘At least let me be on it, so we can talk about sobriety and “the journey”.’”

The former teen heartthrob defended his reaction to his ‘Arrested Development’ co- star Jessica Walter - who played his mother Lucille Bluth on the five-time Emmy winning show - accusing Jeffrey Tambor of verbally abusing and harassing her on set.

At the time, Jason - along with Tony Hale - was accused of being too soft and making excuses for his on-screen dad, who played George Bluth.

He said: "Things got misinterpreted and there was a fallout – it was unfortunate. But it was an anomaly. Any family work environment, you’re going to have situations where things go a little pear-shaped every once in a while. I just have the fondest memories of 100 per cent of that experience. You know, the ups and the downs, the good, the bad, the funny, the sad: all of it was a positive to me.”