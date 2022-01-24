Jesy Nelson has pleaded for help for the “complete haze” of jet lag she is experiencing after arriving in Los Angeles.

The former Little Mix member complained about feeling like she has been “awake for days” as she appealed for assistance from her 8.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday (22.01.22).

The 30-year-old singer said: “I've never felt jet lag this bad, my eyes are literally burning and I don't even feel like I'm here.

“I feel like I am just in a daze constantly and I don't know what to do because all I want to do is sleep, and I can't because it's still so early.”

While speaking in the Instagram Live, the ‘Boyz’ hitmaker requested some tips about how to cope with the lack of sleep.

She said: “So, if anyone has any tips on how to overcome the auld jet lag, it would be very much appreciated.”

Jesy has been in Los Angeles since last week to record new music following the success of her debut solo single - which was a collaboration with P Diddy and Nicki Minaj.

It’s release was marred by a backlash with some listeners claiming that The National Television Award winner was guilty of blackfishing - pretending to be Black or mixed race - and cultural appropriation in the accompanying music video.

In response, Jesy said: “These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ’90s/2000 hip hop, R&B music was the best era of music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love.”

Prior to arriving in LA, she said: "Just a message to say I love you all so, so much and I cannot wait to be able to show what I've been working on.”