Sydney Sweeney's route to stardom "was not a happy road".

The 24-year-old actress grew up on the border of Washington and Idaho, and her parents made huge sacrifices to allow her to follow her dreams.

Sydney - who has starred in 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Euphoria' - shared: "I’m really thankful to my parents. They sacrificed almost everything.

"They had to leave their home they’d been in for their entire lives. LA is ten times more expensive than where I grew up. All the financial stress, family stress, it had a lot of wear and tear on us and my parents ended up getting divorced.

"It was not a happy road to get to where I am right now but I try to give back as much as I can."

Sydney enjoyed a "very simple" lifestyle before she made the move to Los Angeles.

The actress told The Independent: "It’s a different way of life out there.

"It’s very simple. Family is everything. I was in every single sport possible. I was on the soccer team, the baseball team, the snow slalom ski team, I was wakeboarding..."

However, Sydney suffered a painful wakeboarding accident when she was just 11 years old.

The Hollywood star - whose family have lived on the same lake for five generations - recalled: "My face hit the bottom spin of the board and sliced open, next to my left eye.

"I had 19 stitches. I was so terrified of getting back on my board afterwards. But the moment my stitches came out, my mom took me back to the lake, told me to get into the water with my board and would not let me out until I stood up on it."