Lauren Jauregui has pledged to stop "doubting [her] beauty".

The 25-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - has insisted she won't spend any more of her time doubting her looks or her ability.

The brunette beauty - who released her debut solo EP, 'Prelude', in November - wrote on Twitter: "I’ve officially decided I am spending no more time on this Earth doubting my beauty & ability or hiding it/shrinking it for other’s comfortability. (sic)"

Lauren found fame as a teenager after auditioning as a solo contestant on 'The X Factor' in 2012.

But she recently confessed to being in her own "cave of thoughts" as a solo artist.

She shared: "I would say they've been very healing and introspective.

"I've been very much in my own little cave of thoughts and experiences, and just figuring out what makes me happy, what brings me joy, and moving unapologetically in that truth."

The chart-topping star explained that recording music helps her to "make sense of life".

She said: "Art is my catharsis. Art is the way that I make sense of life, what I'm feeling, and what I'm experiencing.

"One of those things that I was going through a lot of in the group and outside of the group was anxiety and depression, which I found stemmed majorly from just this inner conflict that I had with deservability. Like deserving to feel safe, deserving to feel taken care of, deserving a trustworthy team that isn't going to do something behind my back."

Lauren also explained that recording music has helped her to feel "less alone".

She said: "I had to relearn how to live in joy and how to make that constant in my life. I'm grateful to create things that people can listen to and feel less alone. I want them to be able to sit with the songs and feel like [they’re] a sonic hug from me."