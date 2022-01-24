Zac Efron thinks his positive attitude has helped him to remain "grounded".

The 34-year-old actor - who starred in the 'High School Musical' franchise during his younger years - believes "staying positive no matter what" has allowed him to avoid the pitfalls of fame and success.

Zac explained that his secret to staying balanced is to "stop, slow down and take time to get grounded".

He added: "It does take some time for the stress to wear off."

The Hollywood star revealed that he loves "spending time with friends and family, travel and the exploration of new places and cultures, anything that gets me outdoors".

Zac is also a huge fan of video games, admitting it's one of the things he does in order to relax and escape his everyday stresses.

He told People: "The first game I remember really loving was 'Zelda' on N64 and the 'Super Smash Brothers' on Nintendo 64.

"I have been gaming with friends and family since the Super Nintendo days so it's been a long time. I've never played 'World of Warcraft' because it looks so hard to wrap my head around!"

Meanwhile, Zac previously revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio helped him to adjust to fame.

The actor first met the 'Titanic' star in 2008, when they sat next to each other at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game, and he appreciates that Leonardo made a concerted effort to offer him some much-needed advice.

He said: "I really appreciate that he took that time. He made me feel good about it, helped me a little bit. That’s the biggest hand you can extend if you're in Hollywood, looking out for somebody younger.

"So rock on, Leo. Thank you, buddy."