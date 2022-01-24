Lin-Manuel Miranda 'wouldn't feel comfortable' hosting the Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda doesn't think his "skillset" is suited to hosting the Oscars.

The 42-year-old actor has already rejected the opportunity to host the glitzy awards show, and Lin-Manuel can't ever picture himself on hosting duties.

He shared: "I have said no in the past. I really don't think that that's my skillset. It's not something I'm comfortable doing, hosting, mainly because I've been lucky enough to work with incredible hosts."

Lin-Manuel has previously worked with the likes of Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman.

But, for the time being, Lin-Manuel doesn't see himself following in their footsteps.

He said: "I've written for Neil Patrick Harris, I've written his opening numbers and closing numbers for the Tonys. That is a whole other thing. He is genius at that, he and Hugh Jackman.

"I actually don't think - that's not something I feel confident in."

The Broadway star admitted he "wouldn't feel comfortable" hosting the Oscars.

He told People: "I'm happy to write for the host, but I don't know that ... I wouldn't feel comfortable hosting."

Meanwhile, Ricky Gervais recently joked that he'd "get cancelled halfway through" hosting the Oscars.

The 60-year-old comedian hosted the Golden Globes five times in the space of a decade, but he doubts he'd ever be allowed to bring his controversial sense of humour to the Oscars stage.

Asked about the possibility of hosting the glitzy awards show, Ricky replied: "They’d never let me do what I wanted. I mean, that’s why the Globes got me. They said I could write my own jokes and say what I wanted, no rehearsals."

The 'After Life' star would jump at the chance to host the event if he was given the creative freedom he wants - but he doesn't imagine it would ever happen.

He quipped: "I’d get cancelled halfway through!"

