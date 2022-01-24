Paris Hilton thinks influencer culture can be "toxic".

The 40-year-old star - who married Carter Reum in 2021 - worries that social media can put pressure on young people to be "perfect".

She explained: "I just feel that it can be toxic in some ways where I really wouldn't want my daughter in this world because I just think there's so much emphasis on being perfect.

"And then having people be mean and write rude comments. I just wouldn't want my daughter to have to experience that."

Despite this, Paris acknowledged that she's ultimately powerless.

She told Insider: "If she does want to do it, she can, but I would rather her just be a nerd who wants to be a scientist or something."

Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted that she's "never been happier" in her life.

The socialite loved spending time in lockdown with Carter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the time, she said: "I’m loving it. I’m in the best place in my life. I’ve never been happier. I’m at home finally with my boyfriend and it’s so amazing. My life was so hectic, travelling 250 days out of the year, for two decades.

"Obviously, it’s a really scary time around the world and my heart goes out to everyone. But I try to see the silver lining and, for me, it’s been amazing to re-evaluate my life and my priorities. I’ve lived such a full life, I now know that I am happy being at home."

Paris also revealed she was looking forward to having kids after getting married.

The blonde beauty shared: "I am excited for the next phase of my life: to grow up and get married and have a kid – kids – and live a real life. Because I never got to do that before."