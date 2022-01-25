JB Gill is still "taking each day as it comes" after the 3am raid at his family home.

The 35-year-old singer - who has Ace, seven, and Chiara, three, with his wife Chloe Tangney - has broken his silence on the terrifying ordeal in November 2020, when armed robbers raided their home in the middle of the night.

The JLS singer said: "We are taking each day as it comes! We just really want to protect our children!"

JB and his wife have made a concerted effort to remain tight-lipped about the incident until now.

The 'Beat Again' hitmaker is determined to protect his family and make them his number one priority.

He told MailOnline: "We've not spoken about it much in public on purpose. But, we are taking each day as it comes.

"We just really want to protect our children. Our family is very important to us and it underpins everything that we do."

JB has also praised his wife for helping him through his occasional down days.

The singer - who married Chloe in 2014 - said: "Everyone has days where they don't feel as motivated as usual. Generally I'm very motivated and my wife is very motivating. We see each other as a partnership. when she's down it's my role to step in and gear her up, and vice versa."

