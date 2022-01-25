Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer were "lucky" they were able to stage their engagement party amid the pandemic.

The 31-year-old actress feels fortunate that they were able to have a party during the ongoing health crisis.

The 'Twilight' star said: "We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged - I guess it's still the pandemic, so yes, I guess it's a pandemic engagement. But it wasn't at the height, it wasn't full lockdown."

Kristen explained that their engagement party took place before the current Omicron wave hit the US.

And the Hollywood star is "thankful" that they were able to enjoy their big moment.

She said during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan': "We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time. We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now so I'm thankful for that."

Kristen confirmed she was engaged during an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show' in November.

The actress revealed that Dylan's proposal was "very cute" and that she can't wait to tie the knot.

Kristen - who previously dated her 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson - said: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Kristen also admitted that prior to the proposal, she wasn't sure who would pop the question.

She explained: "With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfil what weird f****** gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f****** so cute."