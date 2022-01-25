Zac Efron is determined to "challenge" himself in 2022.

The 34-year-old actor has already achieved a lot during his career, including winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for his documentary series 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron', and he's now keen to keep pushing himself over the next year.

He shared: "I am honestly just grateful for good health and happiness coming out of this pandemic.

"In terms of goals and resolutions, I always want to challenge myself, personally and professionally, be more mindful and take time to appreciate the simple things in life."

Zac describes travel as "one of [his] greatest passions in life".

The actor is keen to "explore" new places and cultures in the coming months.

He told E! News: "Travel is one of my greatest passions in life. I love to explore new places and immerse myself in their culture and learn different ways of life."

In July, Zac thanked the production team behind 'Down to Earth' after winning the first Emmy of his career.

The 'Greatest Showman' actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the Netflix documentary series, which saw him travel to places such as Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica and Peru.

Following his success, Zac - who shot to international stardom as Troy Bolton in the 'High School Musical' series - wrote on Twitter: "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. [heart emoji] (sic)"