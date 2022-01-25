Dame Emma Thompson has described plastic surgery as "a form of collective psychosis".

The 'Cruella' actress has shrugged off the idea of going under the knife and said it's a "very strange thing to do" when aging is "completely natural".

Asked if she's ever considered cosmetic surgery, the 62-year-old star said: "Why would you do that to yourself? I simply don't understand.

"I do honestly think the cutting of yourself off to put it in another place in order to avoid appearing to do what you're actually doing, which is aging, which is completely natural, is a form of collective psychosis.

"I really do think it's a very strange thing to do."

Emma explained she has "always" been against plastic surgery, noting she is against women being told what "to do" with their own bodies.

She added: "I've always thought that, though. But I've always been a kind of card-carrying, militant feminist when it comes to women's bodies and what's been done to them, what we're told to expect of ourselves, what we're told to do to ourselves."

Emma has stripped off for a full frontal scene in upcoming movie 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' - which sees a widow hire a young male escort to help explore the sexual intimacy she was lacking in her marriage - and she described it as "challenging".

Speaking during a virtual Cinema Cafe discussion at the Sundance Film Festival, she said: “It’s very challenging to be nude at 62,

“I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am, And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”

The veteran actress believes there are still "dreadful demands" placed upon women to maintain perfect figures.

She said: "Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real-world world but also in acting. This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it's worse now."