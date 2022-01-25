Michael Madsen's son has been found dead aged 26.

The 'Reservoir Dogs' actor's boy Hudson Madsen was discovered on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, following a "suspected suicide".

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu told The Sun Online: "I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu."

According to Hudson's Facebook profile, he lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii with his wife Carlie Madsen.

Hudson's family have been left "heartbroken" by his death.

A representative for the family told The Blast: "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson.

"His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

"We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Hudson - who served in the US Army - is the godson of legendary director Quentin Tarantino, who helmed 1992 classic 'Reservoir Dogs', and his mother DeAnna Madsen is also an actress, known for starring in the likes of 'The Price of Air' and 'Fall: The Price of Silence'.

Earlier this month, Carlie took to Instagram to praise her "amazing husband" for supporting her after she had to undergo surgery.

She wrote: "I just want to give a shout-out to my amazing husband! Yesterday I had surgery to remove a tumor from one of my breasts and he was and has been so patient throughout this whole process! We were at the hospital for about 7 hours yesterday and while I was in surgery he went to target and got me flowers, comfy pajamas, my favorite candy and a card! He’s also been amazing in helping with my recovery and I’m just so thankful! I also want to thank my family and friends that have reached out to make sure I’m okay and to check in on me! I love you all so much!

P.S. hospital socks are the best! (sic)"