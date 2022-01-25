Damon Albarn has apologised to Taylor Swift "unreservedly and unconditionally".

The Blur frontman incurred the wrath of the 'Lover' hitmaker by downplaying her songwriting ability in a recent interview, but after she called him out for his remarks, the 53-year-old singer insisted he never wanted to "discredit" her and suggested his comments had been sensationalised to attract attention

Taylor retweeted a Los Angeles Times interview about Damon's interview which read: "Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.

"Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional."

"Taylor Swift?" She doesn’t write her own songs."

She then wrote: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Damon replied: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon"

In the interview, the 'Parklife' singer insisted he wasn't "hating" on Taylor but suggested collaborating with other songwriters was "very different" to taking sole responsibility for her work.

He said: "She doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

He went on to praise Billie Eilish, who writes her songs with her brother, Finneas.

He added: "A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker - less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional."