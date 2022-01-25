Kanye West has vowed to be "the best dad" to his children.

The 'Stronger' rapper - who has North, eight, Saint , six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - insisted he doesn't care how he is portrayed by his former spouse and her family, so long as they don't try to "play" with his kids because they will always be his top priority.

He said: "I'm still going to be the best dad."

"They can go on 'SNL 'and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating. They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I'm going to tell you straight up: Don't play with my kids.

“Whoever y’all work for — whoever y’all think the family is working for — I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children… It’s going to be all legal baby.

Kanye recently bought a house across the street from the abode he used to share with Kim in California's Hidden Hills and he explained he splashed out on the property to be closer to his children and couldn't understand why it was "flipped" into being portrayed as a negative move.

Speaking on the 'Hollywood Unlocked' podcast, he said: "My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule.

"That's why I even got the house. [It was] into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children.

"And that's what I want everybody to know: Don't play with me, don't play with my children, ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me...

"I'm gonna be so close, the kids are literally going to be in walking distance. I don't play when it comes to my children. This is for anybody going through a separation."

The 44-year-old rapper recently claimed Kim's security "stopped" him at the gates of her house when he picked the children up for school and later that day, North was told "daddy can't come inside" when she wanted to show him something later that day.

Kanye claimed he was particularly upset because the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's new partner, Pete Davidson, has been able to freely enter the property.

He said: "But that [boundary] hadn't been defined. And I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to, and that's when I called my cousins."

The 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker asked his cousins to pass two messages on to the Skims founder.

He said he told them: "Tell her security are not finna come between me and my kids and don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok—or don't have her on TikTok at all—if I'm not there to approve that."

He added: "It was done without me knowing and it happened again, so I feel like it's poking the bear, trying to antagonise me and create this 'crazy' narrative."