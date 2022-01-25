Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez says they are "like any other family".

The 27-year-old star - who has four-year-old Alana with the Manchester United footballer, and is step-mum to his son Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four - has insisted their life of luxury doesn't mean they are different to anyone else.

In upcoming Netflix documentary 'I Am Georgina' - which is available to stream from Thursday (27.01.22) - she says: "We're like any other family.

"We have breakfast together, Cris goes to training, I get ready whatever needs getting ready. If I have to take care of the house, I'll do that, or a vacation, a trip, a future career project, my children.

"To me, my home is my temple, a place to wind down, I have the peace I need there. I feel a sense of family, I'm valued, spoiled and loved."

The model and influencer - who is expecting her second child with the Premier League star - acknowledges that she's "fortunate", insisting she knows how it feels to "have nothing".

As quoted by The Sun newspaper, she adds in the documentary: "I don't consider myself a phenomenon but I do consider myself a fortunate woman because I know what it is to have nothing and I know what it is to have everything.

"When I was little, I used to dream of having a wonderful family, building a home. I used to dream of a Prince Charming by my side.

"And now I have one, with wonderful kids who give me so much love. And, yes, I can say, 'Dreams do come true.' "

Meanwhile, Cristiano also appears in the programme and describes his children as his "whole life".

He says: "They are something I have always dreamed of - having a big family."