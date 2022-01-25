Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez insists they are 'like any other family'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez says they are "like any other family".

The 27-year-old star - who has four-year-old Alana with the Manchester United footballer, and is step-mum to his son Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four - has insisted their life of luxury doesn't mean they are different to anyone else.

In upcoming Netflix documentary 'I Am Georgina' - which is available to stream from Thursday (27.01.22) - she says: "We're like any other family.

"We have breakfast together, Cris goes to training, I get ready whatever needs getting ready. If I have to take care of the house, I'll do that, or a vacation, a trip, a future career project, my children.

"To me, my home is my temple, a place to wind down, I have the peace I need there. I feel a sense of family, I'm valued, spoiled and loved."

The model and influencer - who is expecting her second child with the Premier League star - acknowledges that she's "fortunate", insisting she knows how it feels to "have nothing".

As quoted by The Sun newspaper, she adds in the documentary: "I don't consider myself a phenomenon but I do consider myself a fortunate woman because I know what it is to have nothing and I know what it is to have everything.

"When I was little, I used to dream of having a wonderful family, building a home. I used to dream of a Prince Charming by my side.

"And now I have one, with wonderful kids who give me so much love. And, yes, I can say, 'Dreams do come true.' "

Meanwhile, Cristiano also appears in the programme and describes his children as his "whole life".

He says: "They are something I have always dreamed of - having a big family."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend