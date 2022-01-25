Tessa Thompson felt “validated” by seeing someone with her skin tone in magazines growing up.

The ‘Passing’ star - who was recently named as the new face of Armani Beauty - remembers feeling “seen” by black models appearing in the media as a child.

The 38-year-old actress told Vanity Fair: “Anytime I would see someone remotely my shade, I would feel seen, in a way, and feel validated in my beauty.”

The ‘Creed’ star confessed that this feeling has never really left her and loves seeing a diversity of faces fronting campaigns despite having one of her own.

She said: “And I’m someone that has visibility. It always felt huge for me.”

This comes as Tessa joined the likes of Cate Blanchett, Barbara Palvin and Zhong Chuxi to become a representative of the beauty brand run by fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who was wowed by her “radiant energy”.

On her appointment, the 87-year-old creative director said: "Tessa Thompson struck me with the radiant energy she exudes, the vibrant calmness of her way of being. I am delighted to be able to work with her and express a new facet of the feminine kaleidoscope of Armani Beauty.”

The ‘Sorry To Bother You’ star explained that her love of the brand stemmed from their “consistent” variety of shades for different skin tones.

After sharing her love of makeup came from her two grandmothers, Tessa said: "Then I really started working with different artists, and Armani was a consistent brand that people would use – I think mainly because of the variety of shades they have."

The Emmy nominee revealed that Luminous Silk (£43/$44) was her first red carpet foundation and she adored how it was “basic.”

Tessa said: "That was really special to me because it was so basic — no pun intended.”

She continued: "There are so many products that I have used in my life, and so now being the new face of Armani, it feels really surreal to me. I really like the idea that makeup can bring out what's inside of you – it's not something you use to cover up who you are, but really to feel like you are the best version of yourself."