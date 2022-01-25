Dakota Fanning has started to "curate a uniform" with an "androgynous vibe" to create her own signature style.

After experimenting with different clothes and different looks, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star has simplified her wardrobe so it mostly comprises of "12 of the same shirts in a few different colours and the same trousers".

Dakota mixes womenswear with menswear to achieve her desired look.

In an interview with website TheKit.ca, she said: "As I’m getting older, I kind of want to become one of those people that just has, like, 12 of the same shirts in a few different colours and the same trousers. I’m starting to curate more a uniform: I like really simple, classic things that always look good for any occasion.

"I’m very into button downs and trousers; a little menswear androgynous vibe is what I’m doing these days.”

Dakota - who has set up her own production company, Lewellen Pictures, with her actress sister Elle Fanning - also spilled on her daily beauty regime, revealing that one thing she does every evening is have a bath to help her relax.

The 27-year-old actress said: “I take a bath every night. It doesn’t have to be long or luxurious, but it’s just one thing that I do that helps me feel good. One consistent thing every night. I think finding consistency, it can be something super small, just finding something that you do every day no matter what provides me with a lot of peace. There’s so many things we can’t control. So finding one thing that makes you feel good that you do every day is so important.”