‘Halo Infinite’ developer 343 Industries has said it cannot replace XP boosts lost during recent server outages.

In an email sent to a player from a Halo Support representative, which was then shared publicly on the Halo subreddit, 343 Industries explained it does not “have the ability to give or replace XP boosts”.

The email read: “We appreciate your patience on this issue. While we do not have the ability to give or replace the XP boosts you've lost during the server outage, we want to inform you that access to Halo Infinite servers is now restored. If you are still having trouble getting into matches, please restart the game and try again.”

The XP boosts within the game work in real-time rather than in-game, meaning if players enable a XP boost before a server goes down, it will be used even with the server being offline.

One Reddit user fumed over the game’s XP system, explaining: “The double XP token system is just bad, needs to be time spent in match. Hell I’d probably even consider buying them. As it is now why would I spend money on boosts that includes when I spend time in lobby, loading matches and server crashes…”

It comes after the games designer announced that while work is still ongoing with the second season 'Halo Infinite', the new season will offer players the chance to earn Credits as part of a new rewards system.

John Junyszek, senior community manager at 343 Industries shared a post onto the game's forum which read: "Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."