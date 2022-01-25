Vachik Mangassarian has died aged 78.

The actor - who starred as architect Qasim Zaghlul in 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' in 2013 - passed away over the weekend in Burbank California.

His agent confirmed the news to Deadline, noting he died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday (22.01.22).

He is survived by his sisters Linda Lalaian and Elda Hacopian.

Mangassarian was born in 1943 in Iran of Armenian descent, and he would move to the United States in the 1960s.

He landed his first Hollywood role in 1978's 'The South's Shark', and appeared in plenty of TV shows over the years, including the likes of 'The Fall Guy', 'The A-Team' and 'Murder, She Wrote'.

He landed a big screen role in 2008's 'The Stoning of Soraya M.' - in which he played played the father of a young woman who had been wrongly sentenced to death - and four years ago he had a guest-starring role in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

The late actor's final role on screen was in an episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' in 2019.

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star and his long career.

One tweeted: "So sad. He was an icon to me!"

Another added: "Great actor. May he rest in peace."

And a different fan wrote: "Goodbye to Vachik Mangassarian, an Iranian actor based in Hollywood since the early 1980s. He did a lot of TV (AGENTS OF SHIELD, THE A-TEAM, REMINGTON STEELE, NCSIS LOS ANGELES...) and some cinema (THE TRUTH OF SORAYA M., VERY RISKY LIES...). Rest in peace. (sic)"