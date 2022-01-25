Julian Lennon is selling Beatles memorabilia as non-fungible tokens.

The eldest son of late legend John Lennon is selling several pieces of music history from his own personal collection, but they will be sold as NFT, which are one-of-a-kind digital assets.

Items up for auction on February 7 as part of the collection include a black cape worn by John in 'Help!', as well as handwritten notes for the band's 1968 classic 'Hey Jude', which was inspired by Julian and written by Sir Paul McCartney.

The sale also features NFTs of three Gibson guitars which Julian was given by his dad, and an Afghan coat the 'Imagine' hitmaker wore in the 'Magical Mystery Tour' film.

Each item will be sold as an audio-visual collectible, included narration by Julian himself.

McCarntey's notes for 'Hey Jude' have a starting price of $30,000 (£22,260), but it's believed bids could more than double that.

Opening up on the item, the notes read: "The item is brought to life in an even more personal way through Julian Lennon's exclusive audio narration, which is minted as part of this NFT.

"A NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on the blockchain. Julian Lennon is the sole owner of the physical item.

"The winner of this item will share in that exclusivity of Lennon history as the sole owner of the NFT."

Meanwhile, the cape is starting at $8,000, the Afghan coat's starting bid willl be $6,000, and the guitars are all starting at $4,000.

Part of the money raised from the sale will be donated to Julian's own White Feather Foundation.

NFTs are now being tipped to become the digital answer to collectables, and some of them are already being sold for millions of dollars.