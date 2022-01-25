A fan group named ‘Harbour Masters’ are currently working on a port of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and claim that it is almost complete, with release expected imminently.

The group - who started the project in mid-December 2021 - estimated that the port is "about 90% complete" and are aiming for a release in April.

A developer known as Kenix told the Vide Game Chronicle: "We actually started putting down code in the middle of December last year. Currently all of the game logic runs pretty much flawlessly. We have a few assets that aren’t packed correctly in the archive, most specifically skyboxes, and there are still a few graphical errors we are working through. Audio is also not yet decompiled.

"I’d give it approximately 90%. We’ve been hoping to be complete by the middle of February and use a month or so until April 1st to refine the game before release. We’re hoping to have a public repository available in late February."

The project made use of a reverse engineered C code, which was made available last year when a group of fans known as the the Zelda Reverse Engineering Team decompiled the classic title.

This port follows in the footsteps of Super Mario 64, which had a PC port released in 2019 and the ports are different from emulation - which has been possible for a while - because the process allows for greater customisation options in the form of mods, and also allows the title to run natively on PC.

Harbour Masters have said that the first part of their plan is to "support modding" and explained that they use the same file format used in games designed by developer Blizzard.

The spokesperson added: "This is the first step in our plan to support modding. Our archive format is the .MPQ file which is used in Blizzard games, but we are giving it the .OTR extension” Finally, we packed assets into an external archive. No assets are linked into the exe. Our belief is that this will prevent a DMCA takedown from Nintendo as SM64 linked all of the assets into the exe file."