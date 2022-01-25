Julia Fox has coined a celebrity couple name for herself and Kanye West - 'Juliye'.

The 31-year-old actress has been dating the 'Donda' rapper - who recently legally changed his name to Ye - since the beginning 2022 following his separation from reality star Kim Kardashian and has given them a nickname, a portmanteau made up of their two names.

She took to Instagram to share her name for her new relationship posting a snap of the pair during Paris Fashion Week captioned 'Juliye' with a black heart emoji.

Julia - who before finding fame as an actress worked as a dominatrix - then reposted the photo, which had been shared by Victor Squella Rivas and captioned with a reference to her previous career.

It read: "'@juliafox serving dominatrix couture, repping all the sex workers always."

It comes after Julia shot down claims that had been only dating Kanye - who has a reported net worth of $1.8bn - for the fame and wealth.

She said: "It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care. People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real."

The 'Uncut Gems' star then insisted that art is her main pursuit in life and is "focussed on putting things into the world."

Speaking on the 'Forbidden Fruits' podcast, she added: "Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less."

On her initial meeting with the superstar, Julia said: "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.