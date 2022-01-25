Liam Gallagher "loves" the row between Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn.

The Blur frontman incurred the wrath of the 'Lover' hitmaker by downplaying her songwriting ability in a recent interview, but after she called him out for his remarks, the 53-year-old singer issued an apology and his former Britpop rival has been enjoying the drama.

A fan on Twitter wrote to Liam: "isn't it mad Taylor swift and damon are beefing on twitter wtf (sic)"

He replied: "Love it (sic)"

The former Oasis singer is a fan of the work of both stars.

Asked separately what he thinks of Damon and Taylor by two different fans, he gave the same response to each.

He wrote: "Great songwriter."

Meanwhile, Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with Taylor on her 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' albums branded Damon "clueless".

He tweeted: "Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her ...your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.(sic)"

Even pop duo Jedward have waded into the row, and offered to go to one of the 'Song 2' hitmaker's solo gigs to show their support for the 32-year-old pop star.

Replying to Damon's apology tweet, they fumed: "Fake AF you said what you said! you are degrading Hope you understand - Jedward

"Will go to his show tonight with a Taylor Swift poster his solo album is a complete Blur and should be titled full of skips (sic)"

The row started following an interview Damon Gave to the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

The outlet promoted the interview in a tweet which read: "Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.

"Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional."

"Taylor Swift?" She doesn’t write her own songs."

Taylor retweeted the post and fumed: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

The Gorillaz founder suggested his remarks had been sensationalised to attract readers and apologised "unreservedly and unconditionally".

He replied: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon"

In the interview, the 'Parklife' singer insisted he wasn't "hating" on Taylor but suggested collaborating with other songwriters was "very different" to taking sole responsibility for her work.

He said: "She doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

He went on to praise Billie Eilish, who writes her songs with her brother, Finneas.

He added: "A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker - less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional."