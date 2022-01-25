Kerry Katona lets her four dogs sleep in her bed with her.

The former Atomic Kitten singer recently welcomed a new pooch into her household and while she admitted he's taken the "pressure" off her to have a baby with fiance Ryan Mahoney, she joked it's left them having to book weekends away from their house just to get a room to themselves.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: “I’m loving life with my new little dog, Gizmo. He’s a French bulldog and I got him from JRC Bullies. I surprised everybody and brought him home over the festive period. He’s fitted in perfectly. He’s literally like my baby.

“Having Gizmo also takes the pressure off me to have another baby, as we’re too occupied with him! He even sleeps in the bed with us - all four of our dogs do. That it’s why important for me and Ryan to go away and have a weekend, and a bed, to ourselves.”

Kerry - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue 18, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and seven-year-old DJ from previous relationships - and 32-year-old Ryan made a "last minute" decision to book a getaway to Manchester to recover from a stressful period which saw them both contract COVID-19 and have their cars stolen.

She said: “As I recently said, things have been really tough on Ryan and I after we both got Covid and had our cars stolen so we treated ourselves to a weekend away in Manchester. We stayed at the Gotham Hotel and it was so lovely. It was a last minute decision. Ryan’s brother came up from London and stayed with the children."

The 41-year-old star joked their relationship is very different to her previous ones because things haven't moved as quickly.

She laughed: "We’ve now been together for four years, which I can’t believe. We haven’t got married, had babies, then got a divorce, which is a record for me!”