Queen Latifah admits that it is "surreal" that Chris Noth has been removed from 'The Equalizer'.

The 'Sex and the City' actor was axed from the CBS series – a reboot of the 1980s programme of the same name which features Latifah in the lead role – after a series of sexual assault allegations made against him emerged last month and his co-star described it as a "delicate situation".

Latifah told PeopleTV: "It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with."

The 51-year-old star explained that show bosses are still working out the right way to write Noth's character out of the show as his alter ego William Bishop has an important role.

Latifah said: "We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character.

"Chris' character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry.

"And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right thing to be done, you know?"

The allegations against Chris, 67, emerged shortly after he reprised his role as Mr. Big on the 'Sex and the City' reboot series 'And Just Like That...' and the show's leading actress Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement regarding the actor.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The actor has denied the claims against him.