Tom Brady is "ready to spending more time with his family" after his team was eliminated from the NFL play-offs.

The 44-year-old sports star - who has Benjamin, 12, and Vivien, nine, with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen and 14-year-old Jack from a previous relationship - is now ready to focus on his family after his team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suffered a a loss against the Los Angeles Rams and is in "no rush" to figure out what's next for his career.

He said: " I'm in no rush to figure out what's next. I'll know when I know. It's a day after the season. So I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day in and day out football. I think now it's just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids."

The footballer - who spent 20 seasons playing the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2019 - explained that he needed to spend time with his family in order to "give them what they need."

Speaking on the SiriusXM podcast 'Let's Go!', he explained: "I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.

"I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

When asked of he would consider competing in the game again, the sporting legend was quick to point out that his "enjoyment" in the game comes from the competition itself and that he will only think about a return "when the time comes."

He added: "I'm really an ultimate, my enjoyment comes from not a recognition of what I've accomplished as a player in the league."

"My enjoyment comes from the competition. More so than anything, even yesterday, I was thinking about competing. I was thinking about, this whole year, about competing. I wasn't thinking about anything other than that. So when the time comes to think about post-career and second career I'll think about those things."