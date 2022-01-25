A woman involved in a crash with Arnold Schwarzenegger thought she was "hallucinating" when she saw the actor.

Habiba Muminova suffered injuries when the former Governor of California's SUV collided with a Prius and then hit her car while she was waiting at a red light to turn right on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Friday (21.01.22) and she was stunned when she discovered the identity of the driver who'd jolted her vehicle.

The woman - who works in patient transport and was accompanying someone to hospital at the time - told TMZ she "felt like she was hallucinating" when she saw the Hollywood star exit his damaged vehicle because he is "one of her favourite actors."

The jolt from the impact was so strong, Habiba initially feared she had broken her back. She is planning to see a doctor this week because she is "experiencing pain in her spine and back, from the shoulder down her left side."

And the woman has alsosought legal advice since her car was left "badly damaged", meaning it could become "impossible for her to transport patients around town."

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, but no arrests have been made and alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the accident, ABC7 reports.

Following the smash, a source claimed that Arnie was "fine" and was mainly concerned for the inured party.

The source said: "He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured."

The crash took place shortly after the 'Twins' star finally finalised his divorce from Maria Shriver.

Maria - who has Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, with the actor - actually filed for divorce in 2011 after 25 years of marriage.

The 'Terminator' star previously described their split as his biggest "biggest failure", and conceded that their separation was entirely his fault after he admitted to fathering a son with their long-time housekeeper Mildred Baena

He said: "That was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure. You can't point the finger at anyone else."