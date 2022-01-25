Kristen Stewart still hasn't set a date for her wedding.

The 31-year-old actress announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer in November, but Kristen still doesn't know when they'll tie the knot, admitting it could even be as soon as "this weekend".

The Hollywood star shared: "We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards. I just want to do it, you know?

"I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner."

Kristen - who previously dated her 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson - admits she can be impulsive, and therefore she could easily decide to get married at short notice.

She said on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert': "I like to pivot. You never know where I'm going, man."

Kristen confirmed she was engaged during an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show' in November.

The actress revealed that Dylan's proposal was "very cute" and that she can't wait to tie the knot.

Kristen - who has also dated the likes of Michael Angarano and Stella Maxwell in the past - said: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."

Kristen also admitted that prior to the proposal, she wasn't sure who would pop the question.

She explained: "With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfil what weird f****** gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f****** so cute."