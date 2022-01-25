Katie Price wants to transform her reputation through her new TV series ‘Mucky Mansion’.

The 43-year-old star intends to give her image a makeover in the Channel 4 show, which will see Katie try to present a different side of herself to the public.

A source told new! magazine: "Katie hates having a reputation for living in a mucky mansion - she finds it upsetting. She wants to create a lovely home for her family to live in, and for the public to see that side of her. She wants to transform her house as well as her reputation."

Katie hopes the public will see her in a different light once the show is broadcast.

The source explained: "She is trying to turn her life around by being the best version of herself that she can be.

"The show will be in a reality format as we see Katie getting her hands dirty and getting involved in such a huge transformation."

Last year, the TV star received a 16-week suspended jail sentence and was banned from driving for two years after she admitted to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Katie flipped her car on September 28 while she was driving to see a friend.

Following the collision, she told police officers: "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all."

Katie had her sentenced adjourned on the condition that she attended the Priory Centre and didn't commit any further offences.

District judge Amanda Kelly told her at the time: "You appear to think that you are above the law.

"You have one of the worst driving records I have seen. You have been banned from driving on five occasions.

"The public may be appalled to hear that I can’t send you to jail today. But the law says that when a person has complied with the terms of their release then you have a legitimate expectation not to be sent to prison today, even though you deserve to spend Christmas behind bars."