Romee Strijd is engaged to Laurens Van Leeuwen.

The 26-year-old model has revealed via Instagram that she accepted Laurens' proposal on the ski slopes in Switzerland, where the loved-up couple have been enjoying a holiday together.

The blonde beauty - who has previously worked with brands such as Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors and Victoria's Secret - captioned the behind-the scenes snaps of the proposal: "I said YES [ring and heart emojis] (sic)"

Romee has already received congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals, including fellow models Devon Windsor and Taylor Hill.

Romee has recently been posting images on Instagram of her romantic vacation, including a snap of herself in a dark bikini while in a hot tub.

She captioned the image: "Another day in Switzerland [snowflake emoji] (sic)"

Romee gave birth to her first child in December 2020.

And the catwalk star took to Instagram at the time to announce the arrival of her baby girl.

Alongside a photo of her breastfeeding her newborn, she wrote: "Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms ... We are so in love with you!! (sic)"

Romee was previously diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and was thrilled when she became pregnant after two years of trying for a baby.

She wrote on Instagram: "WE’RE HAVING A BABY ... 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. (sic)"