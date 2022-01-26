Kim Kardashian West intends to focus on "positive things" after denying the existence of a second sex tape with Ray J.

The 41-year-old star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye West - has rubbished recent comments from the rap star, who claimed to have retrieved a laptop with more intimate footage of Kim and her ex-boyfriend.

A rep for Kim told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.

"After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice form."

Kanye, 44, recently claimed that more intimate footage existed, as he discussed Kim's burgeoning romance with comedy star Pete Davidson.

He said: "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you're dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, 'Oh that's cool'. After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right, and then got on a red-eye. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back and delivered it to her at 8am in the morning."

Kanye - who married Kim in 2014 - claimed that his estranged wife had an emotional response to the tape.

He said: "I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? 'Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."