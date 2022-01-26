Dua Lipa believes hard work is the key to her success.

The 26-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Dua doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Discussing her work ethic, Dua explained: "It’s just something that’s ingrained in me.

"I don’t know what it is but I feel like, at any point, the rug could be pulled from under my feet if I don’t work hard enough."

Dua released her last album, 'Future Nostalgia', in 2020, and she's currently working on her next record.

The London-born star explained that she already has a "vision" and a name for the new album.

She told WSJ. Magazine: "I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded.

"It has a vision. It has a name, I think - for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from 'Future Nostalgia'.

"It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush."

Despite her fame and success, Dua has made a concerted effort to keep her private life private.

And the 'Break My Heart' hitmaker thinks she's learned to deal with the speculation and interest that surrounds her.

She shared: "Something that I’ve realised over time is how little people actually know. I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors.

"My circle’s really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."