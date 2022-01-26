Microsoft has announced revenue of $51.7 billion for its second financial quarter.

The tech giant has reported its latest set of financial results, revealing that it generated a net income of $18.8 billion for the second quarter of the company's financial year.

The results showed that revenue increased by 20 percent, while net income increased by 21 percent.

Microsoft confirmed that the PC market continues to boom, with demand for the computers increasing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has also announced that Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased by 13 percent.

Microsoft - which was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen - previously revealed that its gaming revenue increased by 16 percent during 2021, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed plans to acquire more gaming studios.

The executive insisted that the company is open to expanding its portfolio of studios and is constantly weighing up new opportunities in the industry.

He said last year: "We're definitely not done. There's no quota, no timeline where I have to go acquire studios by a certain time, but if we find a studio where we have a good fit ... absolutely."