Google is being sued over claims it misled consumers about its location-tracking service.

The technology giant is facing legal action in the US, after it was previously revealed that the feature remained active even after it had seemingly been turned off.

The legal claim - which has been filed in the District of Columbia - reads: "Google has relied on, and continues to rely on, deceptive and unfair practices that make it difficult for users to decline location tracking or to evaluate the data collection and processing to which they are purportedly consenting."

However, Google - which has been accused of using so-called dark patterns - has rubbished the allegations, describing them as "inaccurate" and "outdated".

A representative of the tech firm told BBC News: "We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data.

"We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight."

Google is already facing a number of other legal cases in other US states.

In Arizona, for example, the company has faced legal action over the same issue, while in numerous states, Google has been accused over the price and process of advertising auctions.