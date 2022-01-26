Elon Musk has pledged to eat a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald's "accepts Dogecoin".

The billionaire businessman - who is the CEO of Tesla Motors - has taken to Twitter to urge the fast food chain to embrace the cryptocurrency.

Elon, 50 - who has more than 71 million followers on the micro-blogging platform - wrote: "I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin (sic)"

The South African-born businessman has been outspoken on cryptocurrencies over recent years.

In May, Elon sent the value of Bitcoin into a spiral with a one-word tweet.

He invested in the cryptocurrency through his Tesla firm, but he undermined the value of the stock at the time by appearing to suggest he could be about to sell his shareholding.

The fall in value occurred after Elon responded to a tweet that read: "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him… (sic)"

In response, the tech entrepreneur simply said: "Indeed."

The tweet prompted speculation that Elon would turn his back on Bitcoin and the share price quickly started to tumble.