Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert reveals daughter's reaction to classic comedy

Lacey Chabert's daughter had an adorable reaction to seeing 'Mean Girls' for the first time.

The 39-year old actress - who has five-year-old Julia with husband David Nehdar - starred as Gretchen Wieners alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 high school comedy, and she revealed her girl has already seen a "few scenes" from the teen cult classic.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' this week, she said: "Well, [Julia] is only five but I did come home from work one day and my husband was like, 'Yeah, we watched a few scenes from it'.

"I'm like, 'Okay.' She goes, 'Mommy, I didn't know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name?' "

And Lacey admitted she found it "funny" to hear her daughter say the name of her beloved role.

She added: "It's so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth."

Lacey - who has also starred in a string of made-for-TV movies on the Hallmark Channel - admitted Julia has even associated Hallmark's crown logo with her after spotting the emblem on greetings cards in a gift shop.

She said: "We passed a Hallmark card store and she goes, 'Oh, look mommy, there's your crown'. I was like, 'OK...!' "

Back in 2020, Lacey shared her own theories on what Gretchen would be up to these days, claiming her character - who lived in the shadow of Queen Bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams) throughout their time with high school clique The Plastics - would be "running the toaster strudel empire", in a nod to her wealthy father.

She revealed: "I feel like Gretchen is running the toaster strudel empire and she probably ended marrying [on-off boyfriend] Jason and they probably have like six babies."

