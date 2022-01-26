Ben Stiller says Bob Saget was "there for our family".

The 'Severance' actor has paid tribute to the late comedian - who died earlier this month aged 65 - and opened up on the close bond he shared with Ben's late parents Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He was there for our family. He loved my parents, my parents loved him over the years.

"And that's what I take away, is the heart that he had and the way he touched so many people, which I think you felt when we lost him. Just a genuinely good person."

The 56-year-old star hailed Bob's "warmth" and love "he had for people", and revealed the comedian was "always" keeping in touch.

He added: "Bob was incredibly respected in the comedy and acting world. He was just one of the funniest people ever.

"But what I really remember about him is his energy, his warmth and his outgoing, just, love that he had for people, and he was always reaching out."

Following the 'Full House' actor's death on January, Ben's sister Amy Stiller shared a photo of him speaking at the memorial for their mother Anne in 2015.

She wrote on Instagram: "We chose Bob to “start the show“ (and believe me, my mom’s memorial was a ‘show’, a beautiful,moving, funny one - thanks to my brother Ben’s seamless direction)

"so… we chose Bob because he and my mother had worked together on a TV movie he directed starring Joey Fisher called ‘Jitters’ in which they hit it off so amazingly that they became email buddies moving forward from that time.

"He just adored her and she him. They had a very special connection. He had tears in his eyes that day and such heart. (sic)"

Amy revealed that Bob "reached out so soulfully" after their dad died in 2020.

She continued: "Thank you for your laughter and 'performing' at my mother’s tribute. You were perfect and beautiful. We love you.

"Rest in laughter and heart and if you have special powers wherever you are hangin’ with Anne- please send us some good vibes on planet earth (sic)".