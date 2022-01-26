Dakota Fanning is inspired by Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn's timeless style.

The 27-year-old actress has opened up about her biggest idols, pointing to Frances McDormand - whom she worked with on 'Every Secret Thing' - while she has also been influenced in a big way by legends of the silver screen.

She told The Kit: “I admire Frances McDormand a lot. I worked with her a few years back. She was the producer of a film that I did and so I got to know her a bit in that capacity. I think she’s an amazing actor and I’m very inspired by her.

"Style wise, I’ve always loved Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn and those very classic icons. I try to have fewer looks that I look back on and I’m like, ‘Ah! That’s so…of that time period.’

"You want to kind of be like, ‘I could be in any time period in what I’m wearing.’ So I definitely look up to them.”

Dakota's Hollywood breakthrough came through roles like 2003's 'Uptown Girls' and 'The Cat in the Hat', and she has reflected on her fondest memories growing up as a child star.

She said: “Wow, there’s so many. I really have been fortunate. I was working on the set of War of the Worlds on my 11th birthday, and that was one of my most memorable birthdays.

"I mean, it felt like a birthday every day, getting to make a movie with Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise on the same set, doing a pretty iconic story. That was already enough. But then my birthday was so special and so fun."

She can ever remember the tasty treats they had at the time, noting that everyone enjoyed some ice cream on set.

She added: "Cold Stone Creamery had just come out, you know, like where they mix the ice cream on the marble slab? It was just starting to become a popular thing. It came to the set and everyone got ice cream. It was so fun! It’s something I’ll never forget.”