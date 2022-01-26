Jamie Dornan had "one of the best nights" of his life being back in Northern Ireland for the 'Belfast' premiere.

The 39-year-old actor - who has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his supporting role as Buddy's father in Sir Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age comedy drama about a young boy (Jude Hill) growing up in amid The Troubles in the 1960s - has reflected on what it meant to watch the film with his loved ones in his hometown.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: "Listen, it was one of the best nights of my life."

Jamie admitted he felt so nervous before the screening he thought he was going to be sick.

He added: "I felt like vomiting for the whole day, like, I have never...

"No, I really get, like, a sick feeling in my stomach when you are about to put something out there like that.

"But particularly doing it for the people of home. This movie means so much to them.

"We had family and some of my best mates there. And 1,400 people from Belfast, so it was a special night. Yeah, it was class."

Jamie revealed he signed up for the role when only Dame Judi Dench - who plays his mother in the film - was attached, and it was an easy decision.

And he agreed with his co-star Ciaran Hinds - who plays his dad - after he described Judi as a "rebel".

Jamie added: "She has this, like, rebellious, like, cheeky, like, mischievous side to her. And she's, like, 87, Judi.

"And she just, she comes ready to play. You know, it's very fun to be around."

Meanwhile, director Kenneth recently opened up on how special it was making 'Belfast' in his hometown.

He explained: "It was a defining moment in my life, and it became clear to me, that was the last point at which I happily knew who I was. Since then it feels as though a series of masks and disguises have been worn.

"In a way, the writing of 'Belfast' and the making of it was really just taking off these masks and saying: 'You may think of me as a Shakespearean actor or a bumptious over-achiever' – if you think about me at all, but for what it's worth, I happily embrace the fact that this is a defining part of who I am, and that finding that way to go back home again was important."