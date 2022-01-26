Christina Ricci is "exhausted" just six weeks after giving birth.

The 41-year-old star - who welcomed her baby girl Cleopatra into the world with husband Mark Hampton in December - admitted she and her partner are both tired as they adjust to life with their baby girl.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show', she told host James Corden: "In my defence, I had a baby six weeks ago... Yes, [I'm enjoying this time in my life].

"I mean, we're exhausted. Seeing things and talking to God and stuff, but we love the baby."

Meanwhile, Christina - who also has seven-year-old son Freddie with ex James Heergarden - recently admitted Mark settled on their daughter's name without confirming it with her.

She explained that she didn't actually intend to name baby Cleopatra after the Ancient Egyptian ruler until Mark posted it on social media when she was recovering from her c-section.

She said: “Right before when they were preparing me and they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff, my husband was like, 'Well, we're gonna give her a full name, right? And the nickname is Cleo.'

"I was like, 'Cleopatra?' He's like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra,' and I was sort of like, 'OK fine, whatever, we'll talk about it later.' "

However, Christina revealed her husband got “so excited" that he ended up posting the full name on Instagram, which got picked up by fans and media around the world.

She laughed: "So I was like, 'I guess her name is Cleopatra'. I just thought it would be Cleo and I was like, 'We'll figure it out later,' and he figured it out while I was in recovery.”

She also admitted having a baby at her age was “so much harder” than when she was having her first child.

She added: “I'm 41 years old and I thought they were just kidding, but they weren't kidding. It's so much harder to deal with.”