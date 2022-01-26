Righteous Gemstones: Adam DeVine on his character's 'out of control' fashion

© BANG Media International

Tags

Adam DeVine thinks his 'Righteous Gemstones' character has a fashion sense which is "out of control."

The 38-year-old actor - who plays Kelvin in the HBO series which follows a famous yet dysfunctional family of televangelists - described his own sense of style as "normal" and often wonders if his character's wardrobe is "too much."

He said: "His style is out of control. Sarah Trost is our costume designer, and she does an amazing job. She pushes me. I dress in t-shirts and polos, and just normal stuff. I don’t take many huge swings when it comes to my fashions. With Kelvin, that’s all he takes. He’s trying to hit a grand slam, every time he walks out the door. I’m like, 'I don’t know. Is this too much?' And [Sarah] is like, 'It absolutely isn’t!'"

The 'Pitch Perfect' star then went on to explain that when it comes to Kelvin - who is the youngest member of the Gemstone dynasty - it is "really fun" to play a character who is "insane" regarding his sense of style.

He told Collider: "He’s a guy who has so much money that maybe he does buy a leopard print beret and wear that around and act like an Army man for the day. It’s really fun to play a character that is that insane, when it comes to his fashion choices."

Season two of 'The Righteous Gemstones' - which also stars John Goodman and Edi Patterson - started airing on HBO at the beginning of 2022 and the show has already been renewed for a third season, although no specific details regarding dates have been released.

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming said in a statement: "After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn't come back for more? The Gemstone family make us laugh like nobody else!"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend