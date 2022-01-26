Jenna Ortega has said that mascara "changed [her] world."

The 19-year-old actress - who stars in HBO school shooting drama 'The Fallout' - described her mother Natalie as the "epitome" of beauty" and will "never forget" the first time she allowed her to wear the eyelash makeup for an audition.

She said: "My mom was and still is the epitome of beauty. I'll never forget the first time she let me put on mascara for an audition and it just changed my world."

The former child star then went on to reveal that she would steal her mother's lip liner when she was a kid because she wanted to be just like her.

Speaking to Allure, she said: "She always wore this really dark burgundy lip liner. I would go through her stuff and put it on. One time, one of my sisters asked me, "Are you wearing lip liner right now?" And I said, "No, you're crazy." I would hide this makeup obsession I was developing, but I was so invested because I wanted to be like my mom."

Jenna - who is set to star as gothic teenager Wednesday Addams in upcoming comedy 'Wednesday' - also revealed that taking on the iconic role has made her realise how much she likes the colour black and she only has to don the famous braids before she feels in character.

She said: "I didn't realise how much I like the colour black and I didn't realize how much I like white button-ups, but it's become a thing. I will tie a braid on either side of my head and it's like, ‘Oh, look, it's Wednesday!’."