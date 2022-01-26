Kiefer Sutherland was left feeling "grateful" for what he has in his life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 55-year-old actor-and-musician used the lockdowns to take stock of his life and career so far, and he has never felt luckier to have his model fiancee Cindy Vela and his 33-year-old daughter Sarah - his child from his first marriage to Camelia Kath - than during the past two years.

He said: "I don't consider myself someone to take a lot of things for granted. But I was so grateful for my friends, and I was so grateful for my family, because I wasn't allowed to see them in the way I could kind of normally do. I was really grateful for the career that I've had, I was really grateful [that there is] not nine of us living in one room right now."

However, Kiefer was quick to point out that he did not wish to diminish the experience of others, acknowledging that the spread of coronavirus across the world and the ramifications it caused has been "so hard" for "so many."

Speaking on CBC's 'The Q Interview', he added: "I'm not minimising anybody else's experience. It's been really, really hard out there for so many. But I was I just for whatever reason, those last two years is brought out just really how grateful I am for for what I've been afforded, which has been a lot."

The 'Lost Boys' star - who won an Emmy Award for his role as Jack Bauer in the Fox drama series '24' and has since launched a country music career - was then played a clip of himself being interviewed at the age of 19 after spending two years out of work and reacted by urging his younger self to "not be scared", but quipped that he longed for that youthful voice back.

Kiefer - who released his new album 'Bloor Street' this month - said: "Don't be scared. Don't Don't be so worried. It'll all work out. Yeah, stuff. I think we'd all like to tell ourselves. Yeah. The other thing is, man, I still I wish I had his voice. Aha, the stuff you can sing with that voice. And then the other thing is, you know, I say, Well, I got some good news, and I got some bad news. It's not gonna really slow down for another 20 to 30 years!"