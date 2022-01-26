Howard Stern believes Meat Loaf “got sucked into a weird f****** cult” before he died.

The SiriusXM radio personality addressed speculation that the ‘Bat Out of Hell’ hitmaker’s death, aged 74, could've been caused by coronavirus while being unvaccinated, and he has now urged the late singer's family to speak out about COVID vaccines.

The 68-year-old DJ said on his radio show: “Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird f****** cult and somehow really believed that – he made a statement, ‘I’d rather die a free man than take that vaccine.’ And now he’s dead!"

The radio personality - who recently advocated that the unvaccinated should be denied medical care - urged the family of the late ‘Bat Out of Hell’ hitmaker to “come forward” and denounce anti-vax misinformation.

The 68-year-old host said: “I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, 'I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.' Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.' ”

Meat's family are yet to confirm the cause of his death, or if he was vaccinated against the virus - but last summer the music legend expressed his distrust of COVID-19 social distancing laws.

The late star - real name Marvin Lee Aday - said: “I hug people in the middle of COVID. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they’re stopping because of politics.

“If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”

The ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Light’ star’s family has not responded to Howard, but his daughter Amanda Aday recently provided some details into the rocker’s last moments alive before he passed away on January 20.

The 41-year-old actress said: “As soon as we could, we just went to his bedside at the hospital and just sat with him and held his hand.

“He flipped a couple of us off, which is very dad, very appropriate. That’s a good sign. He’s there. He’s joking.”