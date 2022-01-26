Katie Price has joined OnlyFans.

The 43-year-old star dressed as a nun to announce the launch of her new page on the adult subscription site, and the former glamour model, who is charging fans $14.99 a month to unlock her content, admits one of the reasons for the move is because she wants to "dictate" how she shows her body.

Speaking at a press conference, she said: "So the reason I’ve come in a nun outfit is because I am pure and I am actually innocent. New year, new start.

"Doing my OnlyFans channel is something that I am born to do. It’s something I’m born to do. I’ve done glamour for years. I’m so excited I’ve got no one in my way.

"There are no lads mags anymore, I’m not doing it for nothing. I’ve always been paid to do what I do. Why would you just want to give that away? I think my body is valuable, it’s my rules. I want to dictate how I show my body.

"I’m embracing myself - I’m a feminist. I’m looking forward to all the good things, I’ve got my babies to look forward to. This platform, it’s not just pictures, I’m just so excited."

Katie - who is engaged to fiance Carl Woods - insists she wants to "empower women".

She added: "I thought it [OnlyFans] was all nudes and porn, stuff like that. Certainly what I won’t be doing.

"It’s all about empowering women. It’s an insight into my life - like a reality show. I want to empower women."

Katie's bio on the site reads: "The Queen of Glamour is BACK!

Welcome to my OnlyFans page! I can't wait to show you behind the scenes of my life!

Here you will see regular updates, livestreams and my all new photoshoots, see you on the other side.

"Me and my team will be online daily and will respond to you as quickly as possible! xx (sic)"

Other stars who have OnlyFans pages include former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, model Lottie Moss, and actress Sarah Jayne Dunn.