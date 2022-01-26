A 102-year-old magician has been honoured with an MBE by Prince William.

Henry Lewis received the honour from the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (25.01.22) and celebrated by performing a magic trick.

In a clip shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Royal Twitter account, Henry showed off his talent by moving a safety pin through a white cloth without ripping the fabric or breaking the pin.

The video was captioned: "Meet 102-year-old magician Henry Lewis from London.

"Henry has entertained audiences around the world for over three decades and today received an MBE for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.

"Congratulations Henry!"

Henry – who stood from his wheelchair for the special ceremony – joked: "I don't do tricks, I do magic."

The magician explained how he was touched to receive the honour from William and has used his beloved hobby to raise money for charitable causes.

Henry told reporters: "It's all very nice and I'm very pleased about it. I'm very surprised I ever got it.

"Magic is a hobby of mine, it's never been my profession, but it's raised a lot of money all over the world.

"I performed in Canada. I performed in Denmark; Israel; in Massachusetts in two very large theatres. So I've had a very, very good life compared to most and I've done a lot in it."

Henry claims that a lack of jealousy has been the key secret behind his long life.

Asked for his secrets to living long, he said: "Not to be devious. Go to bed at night, think of what you've done during the day.

"Think of what you'll be doing the next day and when you wake up, do it.

"And never be jealous or envious of other people or their possessions. If you're like that, you'll be happy."